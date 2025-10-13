EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Positive Capital Structure Steps



13.10.2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 13 October 2025 CPI PROPERTY GROUP -Positive Capital Structure Steps CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to announce several recent transactions which are positive for the Group's capital structure. Repayment of US Private Placement Notes On 3 October 2025, CPIPG completed the repurchase of $272 million of US private placement notes maturing between 2027 and 2029 and carrying an average coupon of about 7.3%. The repurchase is in line with the Group's effort to reduce interest expense and address debt maturities well in advance. Repurchase of Minority Equity Stake in Poland In June 2024, SONA Asset Management ("SONA") and CPIPG agreed on the sale of a 49% common equity stake in a portfolio comprising high-quality office and retail assets in Poland, which were valued at approximately €1 billion. SONA's investment helped CPIPG to reduce leverage and boost liquidity during a time of market uncertainty. However, the key goal of rating agency equity treatment was not achieved. On 7 October 2025, CPIPG completed the issuance of £300 million of "type A" hybrid bonds. Investor interest for the hybrids exceeded £1.25 billion; the transaction was fully swapped to Euros at a fixed rate of about 7.2%. On 10 October 2025, proceeds were used to repurchase the 49% stake from SONA by our subsidiary CPI FIM SA. The new hybrid instruments are equity under IFRS and receive 50% equity treatment from S&P and 100% from Moody's, which supports the Group's credit metrics. The transaction also simplifies the Group's structure by eliminating a significant joint venture. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Moritz Mayer Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.



13.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

