Resurs Holding AB: Resurs Holding applies for delisting

The Board of Directors of Resurs Holding AB (publ) ("Resurs") has, in accordance with the company's press release from 29 September 2025, resolved to apply for delisting of the company's ordinary shares from Nasdaq Stockholm and the application has today been submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Resurs has received confirmation thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

CONTACT PERSONS:

Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se

Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group had 756 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.0 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.