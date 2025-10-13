Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Formalises Appeal Against Bankruptcy Decision

Stockholm, Sweden, 13th October, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1" or the "Company") announces that it has formally appealed the bankruptcy decision.

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

