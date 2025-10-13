A consortium of France's Engie and the UAE's Masdar has been selected to develop the 1.5 GW Khazna solar PV project located near Abu Dhabi. The project is expected to reach financial close before the end of the year.The UAE's Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has awarded a development contract for the 1.5 GW Khazna PV project to a consortium of Engie and Masdar. Engie submitted one of three proposals to build the project in November 2024 as part of a competitive procurement exercise that began in September 2023. Its winning bid introduces Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...