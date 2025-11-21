Engie has fully commissioned its 200 MW/800 MWh battery in Vilvoorde, Belgium, and is assessing a potential 100 MW/400 MWh expansion while advancing additional large-scale storage projects.From ESS News Just a few weeks after starting commercial operation of the first half of its battery park in Vilvoorde, Engie has also connected the second 100?MW/400?MWh portion to the high-voltage grid. This milestone marks the full commissioning of the entire 200?MW/800?MWh capacity, making it one of Europe's largest battery parks. The battery energy storage system (BESS) at Engie's Vilvoorde gas power plant ...

