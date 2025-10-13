Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
13.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica appoints Holger Lembrér as new CFO

Enzymatica AB (publ) has appointed Holger Lembrér as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume the position no later than April 2026 and will be part of the company's executive management team.

Holger Lembrér brings extensive experience as CFO and finance executive from international and publicly listed companies, primarily within the MedTech, Pharma and industrial sectors. He most recently served as CFO at Boule Diagnostics, where he held overall responsibility for the Group's finance function.

Prior to that, Holger was CFO at Oncopeptides and held several senior positions within ASSA ABLOY, including CFO for the Senior Care business area and Investor Relations Officer at Group level. He began his career as an auditor at EY.

- Holger combines solid financial expertise with strong business acumen and an international outlook. His experience from growth journeys in listed companies makes him a valuable addition to Enzymatica's management team, which together with the incoming CEO will drive the company's international expansion, says Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board of Enzymatica AB.

- I look forward to joining Enzymatica in an exciting phase. The company has significant commercial potential and a dedicated team. Together with the incoming CEO, I aim to help strengthen global commercialization and build sustainable, profitable growth, says Holger Lembrér, incoming CFO of Enzymatica.





For more information, please contact:

Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board, Enzymatica AB
Email: bengt.baron@outlook.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB develops and markets products that treat and alleviate infections and symptoms in the upper airways. The best-selling product is ColdZyme®, an oral spray for colds and cold-like symptoms in the upper airways. The company's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding into additional geographic markets through collaborations with established partners under their brands in the cold remedy market. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information visit www.enzymatica.se

