

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $0.3355 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $0.2981 billion, or $0.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $2.133 billion from $1.910 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $0.3355 Bln. vs. $0.2981 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.133 Bln vs. $1.910 Bln last year.



