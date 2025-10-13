Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC's Financial Reporting in 2026

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Financial calendar, October 13, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

In 2026, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Release for 2025 on March 11, 2026

Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2026 on August 20, 2026



Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report for 2025, including Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Statement, and the Remuneration Report, will be published on April 8, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2026. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com