Late-breaking Phase 3 ASCENT-03 Study Results Highlight Potential for Trodelvy to Redefine First-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

New EDGE-Gastric Overall Survival Results, for Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab plus Anti-PD-1 Zimberelimab and Chemotherapy also to be Presented

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, will demonstrate progress in our commitment to transform how cancer is treated with new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress October 17 21.

Potentially Practice-Changing Results for First-Line Metastatic TNBC Treatment

A late-breaking presentation (LBA20) will feature full results from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) as a first-line treatment in people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. Gilead previously announced that ASCENT-03 met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with Trodelvy compared to chemotherapy in this patient population, potentially offering the first major treatment advance for this patient population since TNBC was classified as a disease 20 years ago.

Late-breaking results will also be presented (LBA22) from an analysis evaluating quality of life among patients receiving Trodelvy plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) versus Keytruda and chemotherapy in the positive ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study in first-line PD-L1+ metastatic TNBC. Primary results from the ASCENT-04 study were recently presented during a late-breaking oral session at the 2025 ASCO Annual Congress.

The use of Trodelvy plus Keytruda in patients with first-line PD-L1+ metastatic TNBC and Trodelvy as monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic TNBC who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are investigational, and the safety and efficacy of these uses have not been established.

"With ASCENT-04 and now ASCENT-03, our data underscore the potential of Trodelvy to be a standard of care option for all first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer patients regardless of PD-L1 status," said Dietmar Berger, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "This progress reflects our broader oncology strategy advancing innovative therapies into earlier lines of treatment, expanding the types of cancer we can treat and applying the very latest innovation to the most challenging forms of cancer, including gastroesophageal, lung and gynecological cancers."

Expanding Impact in Gastric and Esophageal Cancers

Together with Arcus Biosciences, Gilead will also share the first overall survival (OS) results from Arm A1 of the Phase 2 EDGE-Gastric study (#2112MO) evaluating first-line, combination treatment of the Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab, plus the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody zimberelimab and chemotherapy in people with advanced gastric or esophageal cancer that has spread or cannot be removed with surgery. In Arm A1 of the study, 50 percent of patients went on to live for more than two years, with a median OS of 26.7 months.

No unexpected safety signals were observed at the time of data cut off. The safety profile of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and chemotherapy was generally well tolerated and is consistent with that of anti-PD-1 plus chemotherapy. Immune-mediated TEAEs related to domvanalimab and/or zimberelimab occurred in 9 patients (22%), and infusion-related reactions occurred in 3 patients (7%).

Domvanalimab and zimberelimab are investigational molecules, and neither Gilead nor Arcus has received approval from any regulatory authority for any use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Summary of Presentations

Accepted abstracts at ESMO 2025 include (all times CEST):

Title Details Breast Cancer Primary Results From ASCENT-03: A Randomized Phase 3 Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) vs Chemotherapy (Chemo) in Patients (pts) With Previously Untreated Advanced Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Who Are Not Candidates for PD-(L)1 Inhibitors (PD-[L]1i) Abstract LBA20 Proffered Paper Session October 19, 2025 9:15 9:25 AM Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) with sacituzumab govitecan (SG) pembrolizumab (pembro) vs chemotherapy (chemo) pembro in patients (pts) with previously untreated PD-L1+ metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in the phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study Abstract LBA22 Mini Oral Session October 20, 2025 10:15 10:20 AM Identifying unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative and triple-negative breast cancer in the French National Healthcare Data System (SNDS) Abstract #588P Poster Session October 20, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM Gastric and Esophageal Cancer Domvanalimab (dom), zimberelimab (zim), and FOLFOX in first-line (1L) advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC/EAC): 26-month update from EDGE-Gastric, Arm A1 Abstract #2112MO Mini Oral Session October 18, 2025 10:45 10:50 AM Lung Cancer Phase 2 study of sacituzumab govitecan (SG), domvanalimab (dom), and zimberelimab (zim) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC): VELOCITY-Lung Substudy-01 Abstract #1947P Poster Session October 18, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM Long-term safety profile of sacituzumab govitecan (SG) vs docetaxel in patients (Pts) with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) from EVOKE-01 Abstract #1952P Poster Session October 18, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM Real-world analyses to evaluate the role of TIGIT as a target in first-line (1L) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) Abstract #1885P Poster Session October 18, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM Head and Neck Cancer PD-L1 expression in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC): agreement between SP263 and 22C3 and correlation with TIGIT and CD155 (PVR) Abstract #1415P Poster Session October 20, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM Large B-cell Lymphoma A German perspective on the cost-effectiveness of axicabtagene ciloleucel versus standard of care as second-line therapy in patients with large B-cell lymphoma Abstract #1282P Poster Session October 18, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM A two-step Costing Analysis of CAR T-Cell Therapy versus Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation for DLBCL in Germany Abstract #1268P Poster Session October 18, 2025 12:00 12:45 PM

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast and lung cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the tumor microenvironment through a bystander effect.

Trodelvy is currently approved in more than 50 countries for second-line or later metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients and in more than 40 countries for certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Trodelvy is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing Phase 3 trials across a range of tumor types with high Trop-2 expression. These studies with Trodelvy, both in monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, involve earlier lines of treatment for TNBC and HR+/HER2- breast cancer-including in curative settings-as well as in lung and gynecologic cancers, where previous proof-of-concept studies have demonstrated clinical activity.

Indications for Trodelvy

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

Important Safety Information for Trodelvy

BOXED WARNING: NEUTROPENIA AND DIARRHEA

TRODELVY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia. Withhold TRODELVY for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 or neutropenic fever. Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment. Primary prophylaxis with G-CSF is recommended for all patients at increased risk of febrile neutropenia. Initiate anti-infective treatment in patients with febrile neutropenia without delay.

TRODELVY can cause severe diarrhea. Monitor patients with diarrhea and give fluid and electrolytes as needed. At the onset of diarrhea, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide. If severe diarrhea occurs, withhold TRODELVY until resolved to Grade 1 and reduce subsequent doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to TRODELVY.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Neutropenia: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia can occur as early as the first cycle of treatment and may require dose modification. Neutropenia occurred in 64% of patients treated with TRODELVY. Grade 3-4 neutropenia occurred in 49% of patients. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 6%. Neutropenic colitis occurred in 1.4%. Primary prophylaxis with G-CSF is recommended starting in the first cycle of treatment in all patients at increased risk of febrile neutropenia, including older patients, patients with previous neutropenia, poor performance status, organ dysfunction, or multiple comorbidities. Monitor absolute neutrophil count (ANC) during treatment. Withhold TRODELVY for ANC below 1500/mm3 on Day 1 of any cycle or below 1000/mm3 on Day 8 of any cycle. Withhold TRODELVY for neutropenic fever. Treat neutropenia with G-CSF and administer prophylaxis in subsequent cycles as clinically indicated or indicated in Table 2 of USPI.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with TRODELVY. Grade 3-4 diarrhea occurred in 11% of patients. One patient had intestinal perforation following diarrhea. Diarrhea that led to dehydration and subsequent acute kidney injury occurred in 0.7% of all patients. Withhold TRODELVY for Grade 3-4 diarrhea and resume when resolved to Grade 1. At onset, evaluate for infectious causes and if negative, promptly initiate loperamide, 4 mg initially followed by 2 mg with every episode of diarrhea for a maximum of 16 mg daily. Discontinue loperamide 12 hours after diarrhea resolves. Additional supportive measures (e.g., fluid and electrolyte substitution) may also be employed as clinically indicated. Patients who exhibit an excessive cholinergic response to treatment can receive appropriate premedication (e.g., atropine) for subsequent treatments.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions: TRODELVY can cause serious hypersensitivity reactions including life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. Severe signs and symptoms included cardiac arrest, hypotension, wheezing, angioedema, swelling, pneumonitis, and skin reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions within 24 hours of dosing occurred in 35% of patients. Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity occurred in 2% of patients. The incidence of hypersensitivity reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of TRODELVY was 0.2%. The incidence of anaphylactic reactions was 0.2%. Pre-infusion medication is recommended. Have medications and emergency equipment to treat such reactions available for immediate use. Observe patients closely for hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions during each infusion and for at least 30 minutes after completion of each infusion. Permanently discontinue TRODELVY for Grade 4 infusion-related reactions.

Nausea and Vomiting: TRODELVY is emetogenic and can cause severe nausea and vomiting.Nausea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with TRODELVY and Grade 3-4 nausea occurred in 3% of these patients. Vomiting occurred in 35% of patients and Grade 3-4 vomiting occurred in 2% of these patients. Premedicate with a two or three drug combination regimen (e.g., dexamethasone with either a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist or an NK1 receptor antagonist as well as other drugs as indicated) for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Withhold TRODELVY doses for Grade 3 nausea or Grade 3-4 vomiting and resume with additional supportive measures when resolved to Grade 1 Additional antiemetics and other supportive measures may also be employed as clinically indicated. All patients should be given take-home medications with clear instructions for prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions in Patients with Reduced UGT1A1 Activity: Patients homozygous for the uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1)*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, and anemia and may be at increased risk for other adverse reactions with TRODELVY. The incidence of Grade 3-4 neutropenia was 58% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28, 49% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 43% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. The incidence of Grade 3-4 anemia was 21% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 10% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 9% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. Closely monitor patients with known reduced UGT1A1 activity for adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue TRODELVY based on clinical assessment of the onset, duration and severity of the observed adverse reactions in patients with evidence of acute early-onset or unusually severe adverse reactions, which may indicate reduced UGT1A1 function.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, TRODELVY can cause teratogenicity and/or embryo-fetal lethality when administered to a pregnant woman. TRODELVY contains a genotoxic component, SN-38, and targets rapidly dividing cells. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TRODELVY and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TRODELVY and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the pooled safety population, the most common (= 25%) adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities were decreased leukocyte count (84%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), diarrhea (64%), nausea (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (63%), fatigue (51%), alopecia (45%), constipation (37%), increased glucose (37%), decreased albumin (35%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (30%), decreased creatinine clearance (28%), increased alkaline phosphatase (28%), decreased magnesium (27%), decreased potassium (26%), and decreased sodium (26%).

In the ASCENT study (locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were neutropenia (7%), diarrhea (4%), and pneumonia (3%). SAR were reported in 27% of patients, and 5% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) in the ASCENT study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

In the TROPiCS-02 study (locally advanced or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, alopecia, and constipation. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were diarrhea (5%), febrile neutropenia (4%), neutropenia (3%), abdominal pain, colitis, neutropenic colitis, pneumonia, and vomiting (each 2%). SAR were reported in 28% of patients, and 6% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) in the TROPiCS-02 study were reduced neutrophils and leukocytes.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

UGT1A1 Inhibitors: Concomitant administration of TRODELVY with inhibitors of UGT1A1 may increase the incidence of adverse reactions due to potential increase in systemic exposure to SN-38. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inhibitors with TRODELVY.

UGT1A1 Inducers: Exposure to SN-38 may be reduced in patients concomitantly receiving UGT1A1 enzyme inducers. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inducers with TRODELVY.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING.

About Domvanalimab

Domvanalimab is the first and most clinically advanced Fc-silent investigational monoclonal antibody that is specifically designed with Fc-silent properties to block and bind to the T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT), a checkpoint receptor on immune cells that acts as a brake on the anticancer immune response. By binding to TIGIT with Fc-silent properties, domvanalimab is believed to work by freeing up immune-activating pathways and activate immune cells to attack and kill cancer cells without depleting the peripheral regulatory T cells important in avoiding immune-related toxicity.

Combined inhibition of both TIGIT and programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) is believed to significantly enhance immune cell activation, as these checkpoint receptors play distinct, complementary roles in anti-tumor activity. Domvanalimab is being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies, including zimberelimab in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in various tumor types.

About Zimberelimab

Zimberelimab is an anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody that binds PD-1, with the goal of restoring the antitumor activity of T cells. Zimberelimab has demonstrated high affinity, selectivity and potency in various tumor types.

Zimberelimab is being evaluated in the U.S. and globally as a foundational anti-PD-1 treatment option in multiple ongoing clinical studies in combination with other immunotherapies. Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co. Ltd., which holds commercialization rights for zimberelimab in greater China, has obtained approval for zimberelimab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. Zimberelimab is not approved for any use in the U.S. or other regions outside of China. Gloria conducts its development and commercialization activities independent of Arcus and Gilead.

About Gilead and Kite Oncology

Gilead and Kite Oncology are working to transform how cancer is treated. We are innovating with next-generation therapies, combinations and technologies to deliver improved outcomes for people with cancer. We are purposefully building our oncology portfolio and pipeline to address the greatest gaps in care. From antibody-drug conjugate technologies and small molecules to cell therapy-based approaches, we are creating new possibilities for people with cancer.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability of Gilead and Kite to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical studies, including those involving Trodelvy (such as ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04), and domvanalimab and zimberelimab (such as EDGE-GASTRIC); uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including pending or potential applications for indications currently under evaluation, and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; the possibility that Gilead and Kite may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of these programs and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

