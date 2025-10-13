Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2025

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 13 October 2025 that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 15,741,160 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 8.01 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 CMC Markets (Joint Broker) Douglas Crippen + 44-20-3003-8632 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

