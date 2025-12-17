Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
17 December 2025
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting (" AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes for*
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld**
Resolution 1
40,791,564
100.00
0
0.00
0
Resolution 2 (a)
40,791,554
100.00
10
0.00
0
Resolution 2 (b)
40,414,199
99.07
377,365
0.93
0
Resolution 3
40,791,564
100.00
0
0.00
0
Resolution 4
40,791,554
100.00
10
0.00
0
Resolution 5
40,791,554
100.00
10
0.00
0
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
Further Information:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Brendan McMorrow, Chairman
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44-20-7469-0930
CMC Markets (Joint Broker)
Douglas Crippen
+ 44-20-3003-8632
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com
