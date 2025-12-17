Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting (" AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions

Votes for*

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld**

Resolution 1

40,791,564

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 2 (a)

40,791,554

100.00

10

0.00

0

Resolution 2 (b)

40,414,199

99.07

377,365

0.93

0

Resolution 3

40,791,564

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 4

40,791,554

100.00

10

0.00

0

Resolution 5

40,791,554

100.00

10

0.00

0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



© 2025 PR Newswire
