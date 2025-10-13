American Resources Corporation Unlocking the Largest Rare Earth Element Mine in the U.S. Through Coal Waste Resources; Closes $33 Million PIPE Financing to Accelerate Development

$33 million financing positions the Company as the leader in unlocking vast reserves of critical and rare earth elements for the domestic supply chain

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next-generation infrastructure company focused on the extraction and processing of critical and rare earth elements from sustainable sources, today announced that it has closed a $33 million common stock-only PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) transaction with nameplate investors to accelerate the commercialization of its rare earth element (REE) recovery strategy from already-mined coal waste resources - positioning the Company to unlock what is effectively the largest rare earth mine in the United States.

The financing, priced at $3.55 per share of common stock, provides growth capital to advance American Resources' initiatives in developing regional coal waste processing hubs for the extraction of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

"This PIPE financing provides the capital needed to commercialize and scale this model at a time when securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals is not only a commercial opportunity for American Resources and its holding company ReElement Technologies, but a national imperative," said Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources.

Through its affiliation with ReElement Technologies, American Resources has validated the ability to extract and concentrate rare earth elements - including neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) gadolinium (Gd), and yttrium (Y) - from coal waste deposits exceeding 120 million tons of controlled deposits across Kentucky and West Virginia. These already-mined resources are fully permitted and supported by existing logistics infrastructure, enabling the fastest speed-to-market and lowest cost of production of high-value rare earth elements in the U.S.

The Company's approach offers:

A domestic, traceable, and scalable source of critical minerals

Lower CapEx and shorter development timelines compared to greenfield mining projects

Environmentally safe extraction that turns liabilities into assets

Integration into ReElement Technologies' 99.9+% purity refining platform for high-value product output

"Coal once powered America's steel industry and energy independence - now, it can power the next generation of critical mineral independence," continued Mr. Jensen. "By leveraging ReElement Technologies' advanced refining platform, we are turning legacy coal waste into a high-value domestic source of rare earth concentrates and feedstock for permanent magnets, advanced technologies and critical defense applications - all while remediating the environment, accelerating American mineral independence and creating much-needed regional jobs."

American Resources will initially focus on deploying processing capacity across its owned and controlled critical and rare earth element deposits to produce a mixed REE concentrate product to feed into ReElement Technologies' advanced separation and purification refining platform. Subsequently, the Company plans to extend services to coal industry partners - transforming liabilities into economic assets while driving sustainable regional growth and workforce alignment.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

