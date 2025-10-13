

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA), in partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and Aeroxchange Ltd., announced Monday they have successfully completed the aerospace industry's first parts shipment accompanied by a digital 8130-3 certificate, an electronic version of the FAA-governed 8130-3 Authorized Release Certificate. Boeing led a pilot project to generate and gain authorization for this digital solution.



This milestone advances supply chain security by preventing unapproved spare parts from entering the aerospace aftermarket.



The FAA Form 8130-3 certifies the airworthiness of aircraft parts, components and articles. It replaces the traditional paper certificate with a secure, encrypted file that authenticates the authorized signer's identity and ensures document integrity.



A battery serviced at Boeing's product repair services center in Davie, Florida, was the first part shipped using the electronic form, transmitted using the Aeroxchange eARC platform. Southwest Airlines received the battery at its Dallas facility, verifying its authenticity and airworthiness through the new digital process.



Leveraging industry-leading X.509 security protocols, public/private key encryption, and blockchain-ready formats, the digital 8130 certificate creates an immutable, verifiable record of part authenticity throughout its lifecycle.



Boeing will continue rolling out use of the digital 8130 certificate across all nine of its product repair services centers, as each center receives authorization from the FAA to use electronic systems for recordkeeping, electronic signatures and electronic manuals.



Expanding the use of digital authorized release certificates was a key recommendation from the Aviation Supply Chain Integrity Coalition (ASCIC), a cross-industry group dedicated to preventing unapproved parts from entering the aviation supply chain. Boeing, Southwest Airlines and Aeroxchange are active members of the ASCIC.



