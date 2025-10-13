On September 29, 2025, Resurs Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release stating that the shareholder Ronneby UK Limited ("Ronneby") controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in the Company. Consequently, Ronneby has requested compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and has also requested that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Today, October 13, 2025, the Company disclosed that its board of directors has decided to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Resurs Holding AB (publ) (RESURS, ISIN code SE0007665823, order book ID 121360) shall be given observation status.

