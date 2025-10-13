2024 FedEx Cares Report: Team Members Lend a Hand in Disaster Response at Home and Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / FedEx

Resilience and community support after Michigan tornado

When a tornado struck our FedEx facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, our team acted quickly to ensure everyone's safety and restored operations by the next day, delivering more than 7,000 medical and perishable packages on time. In addition to restoring our facility, team members provided a grant to Twelve Baskets, a nonprofit providing groceries, clothing, and household items for the community in need.

Thanks to the entire team for your dedication, drive, and heart - and for putting our core values, safety above all and take care of one another, first and foremost in all that you do. Raj Subramaniam

President and CEO, FedEx Corporation

Kitting and special deliveries build first responder capacity

Each year, FedEx volunteers gather to compile supply kits for families impacted by disasters around the world. In 2024, 276 volunteers in Memphis, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami, Florida; and Puerto Rico packed 11,500+ individual hygiene kits for Heart to Heart International and International Medical Corps to distribute globally. Additionally, in Canada, volunteers packaged over 200 boxes of food and delivered 75 shipments of essential supplies and one fire skid in collaboration with GlobalMedic.

The FedEx Kalamazoo facility after being struck by a tornado

