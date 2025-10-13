Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 17:29
198,08 Euro
+2,38 % +4,60
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 17:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 FedEx Cares Report: Team Members Lend a Hand in Disaster Response at Home and Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / FedEx

Resilience and community support after Michigan tornado

When a tornado struck our FedEx facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, our team acted quickly to ensure everyone's safety and restored operations by the next day, delivering more than 7,000 medical and perishable packages on time. In addition to restoring our facility, team members provided a grant to Twelve Baskets, a nonprofit providing groceries, clothing, and household items for the community in need.

Thanks to the entire team for your dedication, drive, and heart - and for putting our core values, safety above all and take care of one another, first and foremost in all that you do.

Raj Subramaniam
President and CEO, FedEx Corporation

Kitting and special deliveries build first responder capacity

Each year, FedEx volunteers gather to compile supply kits for families impacted by disasters around the world. In 2024, 276 volunteers in Memphis, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami, Florida; and Puerto Rico packed 11,500+ individual hygiene kits for Heart to Heart International and International Medical Corps to distribute globally. Additionally, in Canada, volunteers packaged over 200 boxes of food and delivered 75 shipments of essential supplies and one fire skid in collaboration with GlobalMedic.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

The FedEx Kalamazoo facility after being struck by a tornado

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2024-fedex-cares-report-team-members-lend-a-hand-in-disaster-response-at-home-and-ar-1086159

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
