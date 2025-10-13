Anzeige
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
13 October 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling
Date of purchase: 13 October 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 160,000
Lowest price per share (pence) 396.50
Highest price per share (pence) 398.50
Trading venue London
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 160,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence): 397.1168

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
321,853,920 Sterling Shares 55,240,652 Sterling Shares
25,374,844 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 13 October 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 492,747,223.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
