OXURION: Oxurion signs letter of intent for the contemplated acquisition of a CRO with strong complementarity to Axiodis

Leuven, BELGIUM, October 13, 2025, 6:30 PM - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, announces the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a majority stake in a French Contract Research Organization (CRO) specialized in clinical development and regulatory affairs. This potential transaction is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its internal capabilities and offer integrated services to pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

A strategic acquisition to broaden Oxurion's expertise

The target company, founded in 2013 and based in the Paris region, is a recognized player in clinical and regulatory research services. ISO 9001:2015 certified, it supports pharmaceutical labs, biotechs, and medical device manufacturers throughout the product life cycle, ensuring scientific rigor and regulatory compliance.

It operates from the early trial design phase, developing protocols aligned with therapeutic objectives and coordinating investigators. It oversees data collection and ensures data quality through processes that comply with international standards.

Beyond clinical operations, the company prepares regulatory submissions for marketing authorization and ensures adherence to European and international requirements. It also offers services in scientific communication and medical affairs, including article and report writing, expert panel organization, and training of medical teams.

Finally, the company advises clients on market access strategies, including early access procedures for innovative therapies. Its mission: to turn complex projects into compliant, effective solutions while accelerating the delivery of therapeutic innovation.

Transaction structure

Oxurion plans to acquire 80% of the target company's share capital.

The transaction values the target at €1,037,500 on a 100% basis.

While Oxurion's management aims to favor non-dilutive instruments, the transaction will have a dilutive effect on current shareholders. The extent of this dilution is yet to be determined. The goal of the acquisition is to offset dilution by creating long-term value for shareholders. To date, the financing for the transaction has not been finalized.

The signing of definitive documentation is expected by the end of February 2026 at the latest.

The transaction is subject to completion of due diligence (financial, legal, technical), scheduled to begin in October and close by the end of December 2025, as well as to agreement among the parties on legal documentation and, if applicable, fulfillment of legal conditions (such as employee notification and foreign direct investment (FDI) procedures related to French strategic assets).

Oxurion has secured an exclusivity period through December 31, 2025 (with possible extension), during which the sellers and the target company agree not to engage in or entertain discussions with third parties regarding a competing transaction.

A strategic lever for Oxurion's growth

This acquisition aligns with Oxurion's broader goal of becoming a one-stop shop for clinical-stage clients, offering integrated services from trial design through market access. By integrating this CRO, Oxurion strengthens its end-to-end capabilities, enhancing efficiency in managing complex projects and accelerating time-to-market for therapeutic innovations.

The target company brings complementary expertise in clinical operations, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, scientific communication, and market access. This expanded know-how will enable Oxurion to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet international standards and ensure seamless coordination across the clinical development process.

The acquisition also creates significant synergies with Axiodis, acquired in August. Axiodis specializes in biometrics and clinical data management via its proprietary eCRF platform. By combining Axiodis' expertise in data and biometrics with the new CRO's operational and regulatory strengths, Oxurion will offer high-value integrated clinical trial solutions combining statistical rigor, regulatory compliance, and execution speed.

With stable revenues of approximately €1.5 million over the past three years, the target company's business plan forecasts significant growth, aiming to double revenues within three years. This growth is expected to be accompanied by improved profitability, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 15% by 2027, up from a projected 9% in 2025.

"Integrating this CRO into our ecosystem marks a key milestone for Oxurion. It will enable us to offer a complete service range, from trial design to market access, with regulatory excellence and operational strength. This strengthens our position in Europe and our ability to support partners in their clinical development," said Pascal Ghoson, CEO of Oxurion.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the Company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZlyY8htlZmcl5xrl5xsbmhpbZtjk2SabGXGx2ZplZeYa59hl2eWm8eVZnJlmmxm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94570-oxur-pr_cro-eng_251013.pdf