GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - October 13, 2025

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 07/10/2025 FR0013252186 12 1.7 CEUX Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 07/10/2025 FR0013252186 861 1.7 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 08/10/2025 FR0013252186 1,500 1.688193 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 09/10/2025 FR0013252186 171 1.695 CEUX Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 09/10/2025 FR0013252186 774 1.695 TQEX Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 09/10/2025 FR0013252186 3,207 1.69471 XPAR

Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:

Full-year 2024-2025 revenue

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

