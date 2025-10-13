GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - October 13, 2025
Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|07/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|12
|1.7
|CEUX
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|07/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|861
|1.7
|XPAR
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|08/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|1,500
|1.688193
|XPAR
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|09/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|171
|1.695
|CEUX
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|09/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|774
|1.695
|TQEX
|Plastiques du Val de Loire
|96950037H7K8DXF28652
|09/10/2025
|FR0013252186
|3,207
|1.69471
|XPAR
Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:
Full-year 2024-2025 revenue
If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com
About Plastivaloire Group:
Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.
Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.
Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.
Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL
Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP
Contacts
Plastivaloire Group:
Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15
ACTUS finance & communication:
Investor Relations:
Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70
Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79
Press Relations:
Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
