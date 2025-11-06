GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - November 6, 2025

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 20/10/2025 FR0013252186 93 1.97 BEUP Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 20/10/2025 FR0013252186 605 1.949979 EUCC Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 20/10/2025 FR0013252186 406 1.939495 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 20/10/2025 FR0013252186 571 1.954864 XTXE Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 21/10/2025 FR0013252186 833 1.934202 BEUP Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 21/10/2025 FR0013252186 149 1.9175 CEUD Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 21/10/2025 FR0013252186 276 1.894674 EUCC Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 21/10/2025 FR0013252186 289 1.835 HREU Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 21/10/2025 FR0013252186 957 1.880967 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 22/10/2025 FR0013252186 93 1.81 BEUP Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 22/10/2025 FR0013252186 179 1.75 HREU Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 22/10/2025 FR0013252186 498 1.768012 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 24/10/2025 FR0013252186 927 1.809293 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 27/10/2025 FR0013252186 1,358 1.812736 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 28/10/2025 FR0013252186 2,457 1.878759 XPAR Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 29/10/2025 FR0013252186 1,498 1.846472 XPAR

Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:

Full-year 2024-2025 revenue

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

