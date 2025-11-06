Anzeige
WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:10
1,820 Euro
+2,82 % +0,050
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.11.2025 18:23 Uhr
GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - November 6, 2025

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865220/10/2025FR0013252186931.97BEUP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865220/10/2025FR00132521866051.949979EUCC
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865220/10/2025FR00132521864061.939495XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865220/10/2025FR00132521865711.954864XTXE
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865221/10/2025FR00132521868331.934202BEUP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865221/10/2025FR00132521861491.9175CEUD
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865221/10/2025FR00132521862761.894674EUCC
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865221/10/2025FR00132521862891.835HREU
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865221/10/2025FR00132521869571.880967XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865222/10/2025FR0013252186931.81BEUP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865222/10/2025FR00132521861791.75HREU
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865222/10/2025FR00132521864981.768012XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865224/10/2025FR00132521869271.809293XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865227/10/2025FR00132521861,3581.812736XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865228/10/2025FR00132521862,4571.878759XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865229/10/2025FR00132521861,4981.846472XPAR

Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:

Full-year 2024-2025 revenue

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZttZJdpZJvJm5udZsiZbGKUZ2dnx5WWZZPKyWieZpjJnWpmm26XZ8adZnJmlWpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95054-pvl_cp-rachats-actions-20-31_10-vdef-eng.pdf

