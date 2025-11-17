GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: 2024-2025 turnover stable, down 0.1% (up 1.3% at constant exchange rates) // Annual target exceeded // Fourth-quarter 2024-2025 turnover up at constant exchange rates

Langeais - November 17, 2025

In € million

Unaudited figures 2023-2024[1] 2024-2025 Change 9 months 535.2 533.6 -0.3% 4th quarter 168.3 169.5 +0.7% 12 months 703.5 703.1 -0.1%

Plastivaloire Group posted fourth quarter 2024-2025 (July to September 2025) turnover of €169.5 million, up 0.7% (up 2.5% at constant exchange rates). Following this solid performance, full-year 2024-2025 turnover amounted to €703.1 million, stable on the previous year and above the target announced at the end of August 2025 ("around €690 million"). The Group has therefore demonstrated its resilience in an environment that remains challenging for the automotive industry.

Solid fourth-quarter results despite a complex backdrop

Turnover in the Automotive division (parts and tooling) amounted to €138.7 million over the quarter, up 1.6%. The ramp-up of the production of parts for new programs launched in the last two years continued to gain momentum. Industries division turnover came in at €30.9 million, down 2.9%. However, the "parts" business continued along the solid growth trajectory observed over recent months.

The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 81.8% and 18.2% of the Group's fourth-quarter turnover, respectively.

By geographic region, turnover in Europe[2] was up 3.7% at €144.2 million (up 4.8% at constant exchange rates), while the Americas region (United States and Mexico) posted quarterly turnover of €25.3 million (down 13.5%, or 8.6% at constant exchange rates).

Annual turnover stable compared with 2023-2024

The Group posted full-year 2024-2025 turnover of €703.1 million, stable year on year (down 0.1% compared to 2023-2024), but up slightly at constant exchange rates (€712.6 million, up 1.3%).

Over the full year, the contribution made by the Automotive division (parts and tooling) amounted to €584.0 million or 83.1% of total turnover, up 0.5% over the year in a persistently challenging market. The Industries division recorded turnover of €119.1 million, down 2.9% over the year, but with a better performance in the second half. It accounts for 16.9% of the Group's total turnover.

Geographically, turnover in Europe was up 1.8% at €611.4 million (up 2.3% at constant exchange rates), while turnover in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) came in at €91.7 million, down 10.9% (down 4.6% at constant exchange rates), impacted by the completion of certain programs and the slower-than-anticipated launch of other projects.

EBITDA margin target confirmed

Plastivaloire Group confirms its target of achieving an annual EBITDA margin of above 8%, as announced in August 2025.

The Group remains vigilant and is continuing its efforts to adapt its cost and financing structure to its business level.

Outlook

In 2025-2026, Plastivaloire Group will continue to rely on a solid portfolio of programs, but will remain vigilant in a context that remains challenging for the Automotive and Industrial divisions alike.

The annual targets for the next financial year will be announced when the Group publishes its 2024?2025 results on December 16, 2025.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, said: "We ended the year with business levels that exceeded our expectations, enabling us to confirm the €700 million turnover target. Against an uncertain backdrop, our business was buoyant over the second half and we were able to count on the ramp-up of new programs."

Next financial publication:

December 16, 2025: 2024-2025 annual results

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the motor vehicle and industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

[1] Restatements for 2023-2024 concern the reclassification of the businesses sold in 2024 as discontinued operations, for comparability reasons.

[2] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

