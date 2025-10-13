New Prague, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) ("Electromed" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Company management will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference being held October 19-21, 2025 in San Diego. Electromed President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cunniff will present on Monday, October 20 at 10:00 am PT. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation using the following link Electromed LD Micro Main Event XIX Webcast. The link will also be posted on the Electromed Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.

Institutional investors may register for the event and request one-on-one meetings through their LD Micro representative.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

