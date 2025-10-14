

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its third-quarter operating profit will increase about 31.81 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales will increase 8.72 percent.



The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 12.10 trillion Korean won in the third-quarter, compared to 9.18 trillion won last year. While it reported operating profit of about 4.68 trillion won in the second-quarter.



The company also expects third -quarter consolidated sales of about 86.00 trillion won compared to 79.10 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 74.57 trillion won in the second-quarter.



The third-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.



