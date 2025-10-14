Ericsson and Vodafone announce major five-year programmable networks partnership

Ericsson will be Vodafone's sole radio access network (RAN) vendor nationwide across Ireland, Netherlands, and Portugal, while maintaining major vendor status in Germany, Romania, and Egypt

Five-year strategic partnership to position Vodafone as a global leader in performance and user experience by deploying Ericsson's advanced 5G hardware and software to modernize networks and enable 5G Standalone for differentiated connectivity needs

Intelligent and open network management and automation (SMO and rApps) will be implemented to improve overall performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Vodafone, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, have announced a five-year strategic partnership to modernize Vodafone's network footprint using Ericsson's high-performing programmable network solutions across several key markets.

Ericsson will be Vodafone's sole RAN vendor in Ireland, Netherlands, and Portugal, as well as a major vendor in Germany, Romania, and Egypt. This move further deepens the long-standing, strategic relationship between the two companies.

The modernization of Vodafone's RAN infrastructure and management will lay the foundation for widespread deployment of 5G Standalone, enabling Vodafone to offer differentiated connectivity solutions with guaranteed, performance-based characteristics for their consumer and enterprise customers.

Under the partnership, Vodafone will deploy Ericsson's state-of-the-art and Open RAN-compatible Massive MIMO radios and RAN Compute solutions, as well as 5G Advanced RAN software capabilities extensively across their networks in these markets.

The pan-European deal introduces Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform and a number of AI-powered rApps which will be deployed market-by-market to deliver automated RAN optimization, energy efficiency, and management of the multi-vendor network.

Germany will be the first market to deploy the platform and rApps for Ericsson and multi-vendor RAN management, with work beginning in Q4 2025. The comprehensive AI and network evolution partnership will elevate Vodafone's infrastructure to world-class standards, taking the first steps towards autonomous networks and ensuring their networks are at the forefront of technological advancement and capable of meeting future demands.

Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone Group, says: "This strategic partnership with Ericsson marks a significant step in our network evolution journey. By modernizing our network with latest generation equipment and embracing high-performing new 5G Advanced capabilities, we're transforming our infrastructure for best customer experience and high network efficiency, utilizing automation and AI agents to seamlessly meet network demands in real time. We're also laying the groundwork to capitalize on the emerging market for network APIs through our joint venture, Aduna. This powerful combination will allow us to expose our network capabilities to developers, spurring a wave of innovation in applications and services, and positioning Vodafone at the forefront of network technology and innovation."

Patrick Johansson, Ericsson Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: "We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with Vodafone through this transformative agreement. This partnership aligns with our vision for high-performing programmable networks, laying a robust foundation for Vodafone to deliver differentiated connectivity experiences. By enabling innovative, performance-based solutions across consumer and enterprise segments, we're opening new opportunities for service monetization and driving the next wave of telecommunications innovation."

Vodafone will further enhance its network infrastructure by using Ericsson 5G Advanced RAN software solutions that employ AI and automation to enable intelligent, real-time network management, improve operational and energy efficiency, deliver superior device and network performance, and create opportunities for new revenue streams through differentiated connectivity services.

By embracing high-performing programmable network architectures, this partnership sets the stage for accelerated innovation and the development of new use cases across Vodafone's markets. This forward-looking approach will ensure Vodafone's network infrastructure is fit for the future and adaptable to emerging technologies, solidifying the company's position as a leader in the global telecommunications landscape.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

This announcement comes after VodafoneThree signed a SEK 12.5 billion eight-year partnership with Ericsson in September to power the majority of its next-generation mobile network. In addition to securing sole UK nationwide core network vendor status, Ericsson Radio System products and software solutions will also power a significant majority of the enhanced VodafoneThree radio network, supporting the communication service provider's ambition to provide 99.95 percent 5G SA population coverage across the UK by 2034.

RELATED LINKS:

Ericsson to power majority of VodafoneThree next-gen network

Ericsson 5G Advanced

Ericsson Intelligent RAN Automation

Aduna

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-vodafone-announce-major-five-year-programmable-networks-partnership,c4249185

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4249185/3720259.pdf Ericsson Press Release_Vodafone Group Spring 6_GFMC_MMEA_14 October 2025 https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/ericsson-engineer-working-on-a-rooftop-ran-antenna-site,c3477060 Ericsson engineer working on a rooftop RAN antenna site

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-and-vodafone-announce-major-five-year-programmable-networks-partnership-302582927.html