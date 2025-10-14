

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK11.300 billion, or SEK3.33 per share. This compares with SEK3.881 billion, or SEK1.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.0% to SEK56.239 billion from SEK61.794 billion last year.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK11.300 Bln. vs. SEK3.881 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.33 vs. SEK1.14 last year. -Revenue: SEK56.239 Bln vs. SEK61.794 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News