

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP) on Tuesday said reported upstream production in the third quarter is expected to be higher than in the previous quarter, with increased output across both oil production and operations, mainly driven by higher gas production in bpx energy and in gas & low carbon energy.



The company expects net debt at the end of the third quarter to be broadly unchanged from the previous quarter, at around $26 billion, reflecting the planned $1.2 billion redemption of perpetual hybrid bonds on September 1, higher income tax payments of about $1 billion, and a working capital release.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News