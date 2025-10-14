Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Drill Program Mobilizes Additional Rig at Copper Creek to Test High Value Historic Target in BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has finalized preparations for a maiden drill program at its Copper Creek target located just 2 kilometers from the Star Main drill campaign at the flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia. The Copper Creek target has advanced to a drill-ready stage following extensive geological, geochemical, and geophysical work programs. The Company is eager to test the historic holes and validate additional targets to confirm a larger porphyry deposit.

Copper Creek Target Overview

Copper Creek is characterized by two strong copper-in-soil anomalies extending over an area approximately 550 metres by 1,000 metres, with anomalous values remaining open to the north, south, and east. Extensive malachite-azurite gossans are exposed at surface, coinciding with elevated Cu and Au in soils and chargeability highs from induced polarization (IP) surveys (See Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Copper Creek Soil Anomalies (550m x 1000m). Star Copper 2025

The main showing hosts copper oxides, chalcopyrite, and pyrite within strongly propylitically altered volcanics along an east-trending structural zone. Field mapping and rock sampling have confirmed that copper mineralization is structurally controlled, with several high-grade exposures exceeding 5,000 ppm Cu (XRF) identified along bluffs during earlier work (See Figure 2).

Figure 2- Main Showing Cu oxides, Chalcopyrite+pyrite, strong propylitic altered volcanics exposed along east trending structure. Star Copper 2025

Historic and Recent Work

Historic exploration programs include prospecting, trenching, limited drilling (1970), and 2013 geophysical and geochemical surveys. The 2013 IP survey and total magnetic intensity (TMI) data were recently reinterpreted using 3D inversion and Leapfrog modelling, integrating historic drill and soil datasets. Follow-up fieldwork in 2025 confirmed structural orientations influencing mineralization and validated proposed collar locations (See Figure 3).

Figure 3-Merged Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) map with property tenure overlain. Star Copper 2025

Planned Drill Program

The helicopter-supported drill program is scheduled to begin following completion of pad construction. Two initial holes, totaling approximately 400 metres, are planned to test:

Historic mineralized intervals identified in prior drilling

High-grade copper-gold soil and rock anomalies coincident with a strong IP chargeability response.

Field access preparation and heli-pad construction are now complete with full site setup and mobilization planned to commence within a week.

CEO Comment

"Copper Creek represents an exciting step forward as we begin systematic testing of multiple high-priority copper-gold targets across the property," stated Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper Corp. "The integration of historic and modern datasets has provided a clear vector toward structurally controlled copper mineralization that remains open in all directions."

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is a portable analytical tool used to obtain rapid, on-site estimates of metal content in rock samples during early-stage exploration. The readings reflect only a very small portion of the analyzed rock surface and are not necessarily representative of overall grades or assay results.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

