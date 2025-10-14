

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Petershill Partners Ord (PHLL.L), a public investment company, on Tuesday announced an agreement to sell most of its non-controlling equity stake in Industry Ventures.



The total consideration for the company's stake is valued at up to $236.6 million, comprising $163.9 million in cash at closing and up to $72.7 million in contingent payments based on Industry Ventures' performance through 2030.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.



The sale follows a full acquisition of Industry Ventures by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), led by Industry Ventures' management team.



The estimated present value represents a 5% premium to the $186.4 million carrying value as of June 30, and equals around 4% of Petershill's market capitalization, based on the October 13 closing price of 307 pence per share.



The sale covers the company's interests in Industry Ventures' management fee-related and future performance-related earnings, while retaining rights to existing performance-related earnings and balance sheet assets valued at $41 million as of June 30.



On Monday, Petershill Partners closed trading, 0.49% higher at 307 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



