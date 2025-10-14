Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Yorkshire UK has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 14, 2025: The compressed air distributor Northern Compressed Air Ltd., ("Northern Compressed Air") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Northern Compressed Air is located in Yorkshire, in the UK. The company specialises in the sales, installation and service of compressed air systems and the company was founded in 2008. As part of the acquisition 15 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Northern Compressed Air to the Group. With this acquisition we can further enhance our service to customers in Yorkshire and the north of England", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

The acquired business becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

