

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK) on Tuesday said the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its shingles vaccine, Shingrix, for adults aged 18 and over who are at increased risk due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression.



Shingrix is the first and only shingles vaccine approved for this population in China.



The NMPA approval was supported by six clinical trials in adults, including patients who had recently undergone stem cell or kidney transplantation, or who have blood cancers, solid tumors, or HIV.



Shingrix is already approved for the prevention of shingles in people aged 50 and over in multiple countries and regions worldwide.



