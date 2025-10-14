Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Granted Leave To Appeal In Bankruptcy Decision

The Svea Court of Appeal has today announced its decision to grant leave to appeal in the ongoing case involving Cyber Security 1 AB (The Company).

This decision means that the Court of Appeal will review the judgment previously issued by the Stockholm District Court. Further information regarding the schedule and next steps in the proceedings will be provided as it becomes available.

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:

pr@cyber1.com



Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.



About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

This information is information that Cyber Security 1 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-14 10:31 CEST.