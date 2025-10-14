Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A2H8U3 | ISIN: SE0005878543
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:05
9,490 Euro
+0,32 % +0,030
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANZA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANZA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 10:20 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANZA AB: HANZA wins drone order under the LYNX program

HANZA has received an initial order worth approximately SEK 40 million from a high-tech company that develops and sells drones for both civilian and defense-related applications. The order marks the beginning of a new collaboration, with a long-term target volume estimated at SEK 300 million per year. Manufacturing will take place in Sweden.

The order is a result of HANZA's LYNX program, launched in March 2025 to offer tailored and expanded manufacturing capacity to the defense industry. LYNX has received strong market interest, and the collaboration with this customer represents an important milestone in the initiative.

"Our offering of complete and regional manufacturing clusters, which also forms the basis of the LYNX program, is well-suited for complex security products such as drone systems. We are very proud to have been selected as the manufacturing partner in this strategically important sector," says Veronica Svensson, Head of Sales at HANZA Group.

Production will soon begin in HANZA's Swedish manufacturing cluster, enabling close collaboration and short lead times.

"We have the capacity to be the industrialization partner needed in this case, through rapid scaling and automated flows," continues Veronica Svensson.

To establish a capacity platform for continued growth in defense and security, while also meeting increasing demand in other industries, HANZA acquired the Finnish company Milectria in July. Milectria specializes in manufacturing for the defense sector, and the acquisition creates a dedicated capacity platform that further strengthens HANZA's offering.

About LYNX
LYNX is HANZA's program to accelerate growth in defense and security while safeguarding delivery capacity for other customer segments. The program is based on HANZA's model of regional manufacturing clusters with a complete offering that includes mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and complex assembly. As part of the program, HANZA acquired Milectria in July 2025, a company pecialized in manufacturing for the defense industry.

Contacts
Veronica Svensson, Head of Sales
+46 76 888 19 88
veronica.svensson@hanza.com

Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 70 950 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

About Us
HANZA offers contract manufacturing through regional manufacturing clusters - geographically concentrated production units with various manufacturing technologies. By combining multiple technologies such as mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly, complexity and costs are reduced while quality and delivery reliability are improved. The Group has approximately 3,500 employees and annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion. HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates in 8 countries.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

Image Attachments
HANZA manufacturing
Veronica Svensson

