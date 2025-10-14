

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.323 billion, or $8.43 per share. This compares with $1.631 billion, or $10.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.907 billion or $11.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.2% to $6.509 billion from $5.197 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.323 Bln. vs. $1.631 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.43 vs. $10.90 last year. -Revenue: $6.509 Bln vs. $5.197 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News