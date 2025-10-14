

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $5.152 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $2.694 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.801 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $23.993 billion from $22.471 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.152 Bln. vs. $2.694 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $23.993 Bln vs. $22.471 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.80 - $10.90 Full year revenue guidance: $93.0 - $93.4 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News