Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Multi-Unit Sale Through MSC Industrial Direct to Aerospace Manufacturer

Innovative Laser Cleaning and Marking Systems Enhance Efficiency and Precision in Aerospace Applications

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing, today announced that it has secured a new multi-unit order through MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC"), one of North America's foremost industrial distributors.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented:

"This sale highlights the continued expansion of our distribution partnerships and underscores the growing adoption of laser-based cleaning and marking solutions in advanced manufacturing environments. Through collaborations with leading distributors like MSC, we can reach a broader base of industrial customers seeking to modernize their processes using environmentally friendly, precise and cost-efficient laser technology."

The order includes two of Laser Photonics' advanced systems: the CleanTech Megacenter CTIR_5010 and the LaserTower Little Giant. These high-performance platforms will be deployed for precision surface treatment and component marking at a major aerospace manufacturer's operations.

The CleanTech Megacenter CTIR_5010 is an enclosed, Class I turnkey laser cleaning solution designed for large components, providing high-power surface preparation and rust or coating removal without chemicals or abrasives. The LaserTower Little Giant, part of LPC's marking product line, delivers high-speed engraving and direct part marking with exceptional accuracy and repeatability - ideal for aerospace and industrial component traceability.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-announces-multi-unit-sale-through-msc-industrial-direc-1086626