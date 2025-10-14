Anzeige
WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 12:26
137,34 Euro
-1,83 % -2,56
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,50137,7413:43
137,30137,7213:29
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 13:12 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium and Qualcomm Join Forces to Enable Satellite Connectivity in Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio

Multiple Iridium data services integrated into the powerful Snapdragon platform for U.S. government and allied users

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, and PNT satellite services, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI) today announced that they have successfully integrated Iridium® data services into the Snapdragon® Mission Tactical Radio (MTR) and intend to make these services available for adoption and use by U.S. government customers and approved allied partners.

Iridium Satellite Network

By integrating Iridium data services, Snapdragon MTR-equipped devices, ranging from handheld and mounted radios to autonomous vehicles, stand to benefit from flexible, highly reliable, and secure L-band satellite communications in environments where terrestrial networks are congested, compromised, or unavailable.

To meet diverse mission needs, the Snapdragon MTR can integrate multiple Iridium services into a single chipset: Short Burst Data® (SBD®), for proven low-latency messaging and telemetry, and Iridium Burst®, for receipt of simultaneous broadcasts to an unlimited number of enabled devices. The Iridium waveform, coupled with QTI's leadership in commercial wireless capabilities such as cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS, will enable powerful global connectivity in devices with strict size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements.

Iridium Executive Vice President of Government Programs Scott Scheimreif said, "The Snapdragon MTR positions Iridium and QTI at the forefront of next-generation communications architectures while equipping warfighters and coalition partners with scalable solutions."

QTI-powered devices with integrated Iridium data services, which will be eligible for activation through the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) program, are expected to be available following finalization of commercial arrangements among QTI, Iridium and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Iridium EMSS connectivity provides trusted and protected access to satellite communications for an unlimited number of approved government users. This latest innovation marks another advancement in Iridium's commitment to the EMSS program, a longstanding partnership that delivers truly global standard and secure voice, broadcast, push-to-talk (PTT), and other services to approved government subscribers anywhere on Earth.

Iridium and QTI are working to make Iridium data services available via the Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System in the form of an M.2 modem module for government partners who wish to create unique satellite connectivity solutions.

Iridium and QTI are highlighting Snapdragon MTR capabilities at the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) annual convention October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C., with demonstrations planned alongside industry partners.

For more information about the Iridium EMSS program, visit www.iridium.com/enhanced-mobile-satellite-services.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and its positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Press Contact:


Investor Contact:

Jordan Hassin


Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.


Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com


Ken.Levy@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7421


+1 (703) 287-7570

Iridium Communications Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795220/Iridium_Satellite_Network.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iridium-and-qualcomm-join-forces-to-enable-satellite-connectivity-in-snapdragon-mission-tactical-radio-302582827.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
