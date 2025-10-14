

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.860 billion, or $12.25 per share. This compares with $2.780 billion, or $8.40 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $15.184 billion from $12.699 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.860 Bln. vs. $2.780 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.25 vs. $8.40 last year. -Revenue: $15.184 Bln vs. $12.699 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News