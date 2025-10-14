Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of October 10, 2025 with Justin Deveault and 802213 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendors") to acquire 14 mineral claims (the "Claims") covering approximately 1,636 hectares located on Mount Sicker on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Under the Agreement, to acquire the Claims the Company is obligated to issue an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendors. The Shares will be issued a price of $0.06 per Share, representing a purchase price of $120,000. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company will also issue a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Claims to each Vendor. Sasquatch will have the right to repurchase one-half of each NSR by paying $1,000,000 to the respective Vendor at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production on the Claims.

The property is comprised of 14 Claims covering 1,636 hectares. Logging roads have recently been constructed within the acquired Claims which has exposed a substantial area of mineralization at surface, pictured below in photographs 1, 2 and 3. It is the Company's intention to include high-sulphide waste rock created by this recent road construction in its plans to exploit waste rock in other areas of Mount Sicker currently held by Sasquatch. Further systematic sampling and volume calculations are planned for the near future in areas where logging roads have intersected with mineralized rock. For the area pictured below, Mr. Deveault, a director of the Company, has obtained and holds a bulk sampling and trenching permit, which can be relied upon by Sasquatch.





Photograph 1 - Newly constructed logging road on Mount Sicker cuts through VMS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/270164_7f2fd5d8f40968a5_002full.jpg





Photograph 2 - High Sulphide chunk found roadside

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/270164_7f2fd5d8f40968a5_003full.jpg





Photograph 3 - High sulphide chunk found roadside

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/270164_7f2fd5d8f40968a5_004full.jpg

Sasquatch's CEO, Pete Smith, said "There is a substantial volume of newly discovered high-sulphide waste from the recent construction of logging roads. As with the legacy mines sites on Mount Sicker currently held by the Company, namely Lenora, Tyee and Richand III, we intend to include the newly discovered waste material in our plans to reclaim all these sites. Simply put, exposed high-sulphide waste in piles at surface can be bad for the environment, as it can leach acid and other contaminants, but the waste can also be valuable as it often contains high levels of gold, silver, copper and/or zinc. Our goal is to remove all the high sulphides we can find piled at surface on Mount Sicker, which improves the environment and makes the mountain safe, while also possibly leading to a significant financial windfall. These new claim areas potentially add to the rather large volume of easily accessible high sulphide waste we've already identified."

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly the Agreement is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. All of Sasquatch's directors, other than Mr. Deveault who abstained from voting, unanimously approved the related party transaction. The Company did not file a material change report respecting the related party transaction at least 21 days prior to the anticipated closing date for the transaction, which is reasonable in the circumstances given the MI 61-101 exemptions described above.

Santana Property Update

Sasquatch is also pleased to announce the results of its recently completed grid sampling program at its Santana property ("Santana"), encompassing the area known as the former Santana mine and covering 517.19 hectares located on Quadra Island, British Columbia.

The grid sampling program at Santana was designed to start to assess the average composition of gold, copper and silver in waste rock throughout the area. Santana was the site of past mining activity between 1914 and 1916. Future work is planned for late October and/or November, and will target visible copper mineralization at surface, located throughput the property, with channel sampling and backpack drilling. The current sampling was designed by Jacques Houle, P.Eng., and completed by 911 Exploration Corp., which is wholly-owned by Justin Deveault, also a director of the Company. Overall, 61 samples were taken. A comprehensive list of samples and the results for each sample will be made available on our web-site at www.sasquatchresources.com.

Average grades for gold, copper and silver across the 61 samples were 0.818g/ton gold, 84.8g/ton silver and 3.09% copper, respectively. Results of rock geochemistry analyses by ALS Canada Ltd. also yielded elevated values of bismuth, cadmium, molybdenum, rhenium, antimony, tellurium and zinc in many of the samples.

Peter Smith, Sasquatch CEO, commented, "We are thrilled with these results, and in particular with the high silver and gold values that seem to be occurring with the copper. Mount Sicker remains our most developed site and our highest priority, but these results certainly help bolster prospects for repeating our model at both Blue Grouse and Santana once our first reclamation project commences. These waste piles and their corresponding hazards need to be addressed, and these numbers continue to show that there is certainly value in the waste. We are confident there is a way to get these projects permitted, to sell the concentrated high-grade waste material, and to safely reclaim all these areas, essentially restoring them to their original pre-mining state."





Figure 1. Santana Property Claim Area and Sample locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/270164_7f2fd5d8f40968a5_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle, P.Eng., an independent "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release surrounding Sanatana. Mr. Houle has visited the project site and verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, and the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia.

The Company owns its interest in the Mount Sicker Property outright, subject to an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty, half of which Sasquatch can repurchase by issuing an aggregate of 500,000 Sasquatch common shares to the royalty holders. Sasquatch has the irrevocable right and option until July 2030 to conduct exploration on the Blue Grouse Property and to remove and process minerals from the surface and near-surface, including without limitation from the mineral "waste rock" and near-surface exposures up to a depth of 10m from surface. The Company owns its interest in the Santana Property outright.

