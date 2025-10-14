News summary:

Service providers face mounting operational strain from costly site visits and complex troubleshooting

Adtran's Mosaic One Clarity, built on its REAL AI platform, delivers explainable insights, guided actions and continuous learning

Operators can resolve issues faster and deliver proactive support, boosting efficiency and customer experience

Adtran today launched Mosaic One Clarity a new artificial intelligence solution designed to help service providers simplify network operations and improve efficiency. Built on Adtran's REAL AI platform, the new Mosaic One module is already in several customer trials. It uses advanced reasoning and explainable intelligence to deliver predictive maintenance, actionable insights and guided steps that help teams resolve issues quickly and confidently across multi-vendor network environments. By consolidating network and subscriber data, Mosaic One Clarity enables faster root cause analysis, reduces site visits and shortens repair times. Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, REAL AI applies the right techniques where they deliver measurable value. It gives operators immediate benefits, boosting service quality and enhancing customer experience without major infrastructure changes.

"Mosaic One Clarity is about helping service providers simplify operations and gain greater control over their networks," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "Built on our REAL AI engine, this new solution puts AI intelligence directly into the workflow so CSRs, NOC engineers and field crews can make the right call in minutes. And because it's part of our Mosaic One suite, service providers can see operational gains on day one without major changes to their network. Teams start with guided steps and progress to prevention and automation at their own pace. The impact is fewer avoidable visits, faster restoration and better service status for subscribers."

Mosaic One Clarity is built on Adtran's REAL AI platform, which combines the principles of Reasoning, Explaining, Acting and Learning to deliver practical intelligence for network operations. REAL AI applies deterministic reasoning to identify likely causes of service disruptions and performance issues at scale across multi-vendor access and in-home networks. Explainable insights give teams precise understanding of what's happening and why, so they can act with confidence, while guided steps and governed controls enable actions such as proposing remedies, rebooting gateways on approval, updating tickets and notifying subscribers. A continuous learning loop strengthens reasoning by detecting patterns over time. Built as a secure, open, carrier-grade platform, REAL AI supports integration with existing workflows and future AI agents, helping operators adopt advanced capabilities in phases without expensive system overhauls.

"We're excited to be among the first service providers trialing Adtran's Mosaic One Clarity solution," commented Sean M. McGrath, GM and CEO of ACE Fiber. "Recently, we've been expanding our fiber network at pace, and that's introduced new complexity and increased pressure on our teams. Adtran's new AI solution gives us the visibility and control to stay ahead. It enables us to detect early warning signs, understand subscriber impact and take decisive action before services are disrupted. That means fewer field dispatches, more first-time resolutions and a better experience for the communities we serve every day. Early results speak for themselves. We're projecting up to 75% fewer trouble tickets every month. That means it's already easing operational strain, improving team productivity and raising customer satisfaction."

