TOKYO, Dec 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. (AEROTHAI), Thailand's state enterprise for air traffic control and aeronautical communication, have partnered to capitalize on Adtran's Oscilloquartz OSA 5412 timing solution. This deployment strengthens AEROTHAI's air traffic management infrastructure by enhancing synchronization accuracy, mitigating Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)-related risks, and ensuring uninterrupted operations across critical airport systems.AEROTHAI is committed to delivering world-class navigation services that ensure safety, efficiency, and global competitiveness. As the organization faces rising air traffic demand, airspace congestion, and the challenge of modernizing aging infrastructure, AEROTHAI sought a solution that delivers greater accuracy, scalability, and reliability in order to replace outdated systems.To address these challenges, NEC has supplied AEROTHAI with Adtran's Oscilloquartz OSA 5412, an advanced timing solution designed for precision and reliability, which improves timing accuracy, strengthens network resilience, and ensures compliance with international aviation standards delivering a cost-effective, future-ready platform for safer skies.This deployment enhances aviation safety and reinforces Thailand's role as a leading regional hub. By modernizing critical infrastructure, NEC helps AEROTHAI build long-term resilience and operational excellence. NEC remains committed to delivering secure, scalable network solutions that drive innovation and ensure a safer, more connected future for the aviation industry."Safe, efficient air traffic operations depend on timing that's accurate, stable and secure, making synchronization the backbone of modern air traffic management. Our OSA 5412 provides AEROTHAI with scalable multi-source synchronization that minimizes GNSS exposure and streamlines operations. With integrated assurance and aviation grade safeguards, the solution supports uninterrupted service as traffic grows, giving controllers consistent, dependable timing. This deployment helps Thailand modernize critical infrastructure with technology that strengthens safety, improves efficiency and sets a clear path for expansion," said Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales, Adtran."We are proud to support AEROTHAI's mission of delivering world-class air navigation services that meet user requirements for safety, standards, and efficiency. Through our strong global partnership with Adtran, we provide advanced timing solutions that enhance safety and efficiency for the airports in Thailand. NEC remains committed to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions and services that empower the aviation industry for a safer, more connected future worldwide," said Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC Corporation.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com or NEC's Network Solutions at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/index.html.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.