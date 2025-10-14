Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce a material update regarding its ongoing drill program. The previously anticipated restriction on field disturbance activities, originally limited to the window between September 16, 2025, and October 31, 2025, due to sage grouse habitat stipulation, has been lifted. As a result, the drill program is no longer constrained by seasonal timing limitations.

This change ensures greater flexibility in operational planning and represents a significant development for stakeholders. NOP recognizes that some investors may still believe the original stipulation remains in effect. To eliminate any information asymmetry, the company is formally announcing this update to ensure all investors have equal access to material information.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We are committed to transparency and fairness. It's essential that all investors receive important updates at the same time to prevent any unfair advantage from non-public information. A change in the expected finish date of a drill program can influence investor sentiment and impact the market value of our stock, making this a material event."

NOP's Exploration Permit continues to uphold rigorous environmental standards, including the following stipulations:

real-time monitoring for potential impacts to sage-grouse populations

if operations extend into the 2026 spring breeding season, a third-party qualified biologist will conduct lek counts at two sites adjacent to the permit area (a lek is a traditional breeding ground)

pre-disturbance surveys for migratory birds will be conducted from March 1 through July 31

protocol-level pinyon jay clearance surveys will be conducted between March 1 and May 31

Nevada Organic Phosphate remains committed to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship while advancing its strategic objectives.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

