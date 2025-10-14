Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming investor conferences taking place this month: the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta; and the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Details and registration information for each event are provided below.

Schachter Catch the Energy

The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Mount Royal University's Bella Concert Hall and Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning in Calgary, Alberta, from 7:30 a.m. MT to 4:00 p.m. MT.

CanCambria President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will be presenting at 1:15 p.m. MT in Presentation Room 1. In addition to presenting, Dr. Clarke will be available throughout the day to meet attendees at the Company's exhibitor area.

The Catch the Energy Conference is recognized as a premier Canadian energy investment forum, featuring over 40 participating companies across exploration, production, energy services, and critical minerals. This annual event offers a unique opportunity for active investors in the energy sector to engage directly with CEOs and senior executives as they share their company stories and answer questions in a moderated format.

Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference

CanCambria President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will also be presenting at the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET. A brief audience Q&A session will follow his presentation.

Registration for the virtual event is available at: Kinvestor Day 2025.

Kinvestor Day 2025 (KD25) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies primarily within the mining and energy sectors. Moderated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report on YouTube, KD25 will also feature a dynamic roundtable "Powering the AI Revolution" where top industry experts Chris Berry (President, House Mountain Partners) and Ernest Scheyder (Senior Correspondent, Reuters & Author of "The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power our Lives") explore how mining and energy sectors will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe. For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

