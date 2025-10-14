Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that bulk sampling and exploration activities are progressing at the Company's 100%-owned Golden Promise Property in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The Company, in partnership with Novamera Inc., has successfully advanced the bulk sample program at the Jaclyn Main Zone. In addition to Golden Promise, Great Atlantic continues to advance several key exploration-stage assets across Newfoundland and New Brunswick, including the South Quarry Tungsten Property, McDougall Road Antimony-Gold Property, Keymet Precious Metal Property, Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property, Glenelg Gold-Antimony-Vanadium Property, Mascarene Precious Metal-Base Metal Property, and the Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Project.

Operational Activities on Site



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_002full.jpg

We are pleased to provide an update on the bulk sample program currently underway at the Golden Promise Property, Jaclyn Main Zone. The program is being conducted and managed by our partner Novamera Inc. ("Novamera"), which has now commenced drilling the first production hole. Casing has been successfully set through the overburden, and drilling has transitioned into bedrock - marking a significant step in the program's execution.

Initial field activities included additional testing and commissioning of Novamera's proprietary Surgical Mining technologies, ensuring that all systems perform to design specifications and operational risks are minimized. With these processes now substantially complete, extraction of the first hole is expected to begin by the end of the week.

Novamera's field team and operating partners have demonstrated exceptional adaptability, and commitment to operational excellence throughout the commissioning phase. As the project advances into the winter season, operations are expected to continue on schedule, supported by robust planning and proactive risk management.

This milestone represents a major advancement in validating the Surgical Mining approach and underscores the shared commitment of Great Atlantic Resources and Novamera to innovation, performance, and the responsible development of new mining technologies that deliver value to shareholders and the broader industry.





Custom built Directional Head with control systems

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_003full.jpg

"While the team did experience an initial delay due to unforeseen technical challenges, I'm pleased to say that those issues seem to have been fully resolved and operations are now back on track," said Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO of Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Novamera Inc. and the resilience of our team. The Golden Promise bulk sample program remains a cornerstone of our strategy, and we're confident in its potential to deliver meaningful results for our shareholders. At the same time, we continue to advance our broader portfolio of projects across Newfoundland and New Brunswick to build long-term value, and are continuing discussions with potential new partnerships."

Golden Promise Mines Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of GR has conducted exploration programs for gold during 2025 within multiple mineral licences at the 100% owned Golden Promise Property. The work to date has included trenching (southwest region - see Great Atlantic news release of September 4, 2025), prospecting, rock - soil geochemical sampling, and magnetometer geophysics. Exploration is continuing at multiple licences at Golden Promise. Trenching is also planned during 2025 in a target area in the southwest region of the property in an area northwest-north of the gold-bearing Linda - Snow White showing (a gold-bearing quartz vein system) pending receipt of required permits. Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling were conducted at the adjacent East Golden Promise Property and Southwest Golden Promise Property, both 100% owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. Analytical results are pending for 2025 samples (rock and soil) submitted to date.

Additional Planned Trenching Locations at Golden Promise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_004full.jpg

Great Atlantic has completed and is conducting exploration during 2025 on multiple projects in New Brunswick and Newfoundland. This involved exploration for multiple metals including gold, tungsten, antimony, lithium, vanadium, cobalt, copper, lead and zinc.

Great Atlantic recently completed a program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property. The primary focus of the work was continued exploration for tungsten mineralization in various target areas. Work in previous years by the Company has confirmed tungsten mineralization in bedrock and glacial float within the property including high grade tungsten in two quarries in the northern region of the property (see Company news releases). A secondary focus of the 2025 program was exploration for gold and emeralds. Great Atlantic had previously confirmed green beryl crystals at a location in the northern region of the property and is continuing to evaluate emerald potential within the property. Close to 50 rock samples have been collected from various regions which will submitted to an independent, certified laboratory for analysis (gold, tungsten, beryllium and other pathfinder elements).





The Crew in the field at South Quarry, Newfoundland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_005full.jpg

Great Atlantic completed similar programs of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony - Gold Property, 100% owned Keymet Precious Metal - Base Metal Property and 100% owned Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property, all located in New Brunswick. Such work has also been conducted during 2025 and is ongoing at the Company's Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property, Mascarene Precious Metal - Base Metal Property and Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project, all located in New Brunswick. A magnetometer geophysical survey was also completed at the Glenelg Property. Tungsten mineralization was confirmed in a historic trench at the Flume Ridge mineral claim at the Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project (see Company New Release of September 19, 2025). Analytical results are pending for rock samples submitted to date from these properties.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

___



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_006full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/270335_ac68c66784a5a9f0_007full.jpg

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

