Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Introduces New Business Line, Data Center Building Block Solutions, for Data Center Facilities Equipment and Management Services

Creates Industry's First One-Stop-Shop Data Center Source for Time-to-Online, Performance, and Cost Reduction

Includes Critical Computing, Power, and Cooling Infrastructure, Management Software, and Data Center Services

Liquid-Cooling Modular Building Blocks Allow for Optimized Configurations, based on Customer Workloads and Environment Requirements

Data Center Level, Rack-Level, Pre-Validated Clusters are Factory Tested to Customer Specifications at Data Center Scale before Shipping and Deployment at the End-User Site

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the availability of its Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS). These solutions are considered a new business line for Supermicro and enable organizations to design, order, and build complete data centers from a single vendor, reducing time-to-online (TTO) and improving overall quality and serviceability. The complete data center IT infrastructure is now available, including servers, storage, management software, liquid cooling infrastructure, networking, and electrical components-tested and integrated in Supermicro's manufacturing facilities before shipment to the customer. By providing a complete IT solution, organizations can work directly with Supermicro to simplify the entire data center buildout.

"With our expertise in delivering solutions to some of the largest data center operators in the world, we realized that supplying a complete IT infrastructure solution will benefit many organizations seeking to simplify their data center buildout," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our global manufacturing staff is prepared to collaborate with customers on their specific data center needs and deliver all of the necessary IT components for a modern, energy-efficient data center, including complete data center management software. With this new business line, we now offer services to expedite the construction and buildout of complete data centers. Our liquid-cooling options are designed and optimized specifically for the latest generation of GPUs, CPUs, and other electronics. These technologies can cut data center power consumption by up to 40% when using the Supermicro liquid-cooling infrastructure components, compared to existing air-cooled data centers."

To learn more, please visit: www.supermicro.com/dcbbs

Key DCBBS Components

The main components of the Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions include:

AI and Compute Systems Broad range of density, efficiency, scalability optimized systems with the latest AI and accelerated Compute technology from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, in various form factors for a wide range of workloads. Petascale and Object storage servers with a wide range of software-defined networking partners. These solutions are designed to maximize throughput for demanding AI workloads. Supermicro designed liquid cooling cold plates, which remove up to 98% of the heat from the hot electronics in each system efficiently.

In-Rack Solutions Coolant Distribution Manifolds (CDMs) and Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) in various configurations. Vertical CDMs allow for higher server densities. Supermicro's In-Rack CDUs can accommodate up to 250kW of cooling capacity for liquids, up to 45°C, with redundant power supplies and pumps standard. Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHx) are attached directly to the back of the server rack and remove the heat close to the source. The cooling doors significantly reduce the amount of air conditioning needed in the data center. Supermicro Ethernet switches are optimized for a variety of workloads, with up to 800 GbE link speeds and 51.2 Tbps of performance. Ethernet, InfiniBand, and Omni-Path switches from our partners are also qualified and available, based on customer preference. Power Shelves are becoming a requirement for the latest generation of racks of integrated AI servers and switches. Supermicro is now offering power shelves that are designed for 33kW per shelf in various rack sizes. Battery Backup Unit Shelves (BBU) are critical for enterprise and mission-critical workloads. The Supermicro BBUs provide 48V DC backup power of 33kW for 90 seconds in the event of a power failure, allowing for checkpointing of an application-specific state, which eliminates the need for a complete application restart. The Supermicro BBU is available with different rack configurations. Rack versatility is key to successful data center implementations, and Supermicro now offers rack solutions designed for the latest generation of servers that require liquid cooling, including power shelves and battery backup unit shelves.

In-Row Solutions Supermicro In-row CDUs can accommodate several high-powered liquid-cooled racks of servers. These in-row CDUs can cool up to 1.8 MW of server-generated heat and can be connected to multiple racks. Supermicro Liquid-to-Air (L2A) Sidecars are independent units that take the hot liquid from the servers and cool it within the data center. These units require no external infrastructure modifications for liquid cooling and are capable of cooling up to 200kW of server-generated heat. Supermicro SuperCluster provides cluster scalable units with multiple racks and networking fabric as highly customizable, plug-and-play solutions. These systems undergo rigorous L11 or L12 validation testing before shipping, enabling organizations to seamlessly scale AI infrastructure from pilot projects to production deployments.

Site-Infrastructure Solutions Data Center switching and cabling are essential components of data center scale solutions. Supermicro's DCBBS offering includes optimized traffic engineering with tight integration and complete design and documentation of cabling technology, including routing/port mapping, as well as cable length optimization. This design and implementation service reduces TTO, material, and labor costs, while also improving the customer experience. The network switching fabric elements have become integral technologies for workloads that rely on multiple systems working together to solve complex problems. Supermicro offers a range of switches to cover any application profile and are performant, resilient, and adaptable. Water Cooling Towers, in various configurations, are available from Supermicro, which address data centers' requirements for a range of cooling. These towers can be easily installed, and multiple towers can be used in parallel to increase the cooling capacity. Dry Coolers are also available for water-constrained regions, providing a low-PUE and low-WUE cooling facility option with the same modular design as the Water-Cooling Tower. Supermicro's Dry Cooler features adiabatic-assisted air pre-cooling for high-temperature environments, ensuring efficient heat rejection and reliable performance across diverse conditions. Generators may be required in certain data center environments. The new Supermicro generator portfolio includes systems that can deliver from 500 kW to 3,000 kW, which provides fast-start and high step-load acceptance, with seamless automatic transfer switches. Transformers deliver robust, low impedance power for multi-MW blocks, with smart monitoring and loop-feed options for fast, resilient deployments. Available in a range of power, from 750 kVA to 5,000 kVA, these transformers are configurable.

Management Software Suite SuperCloud Composer ® (SCC) is a comprehensive data center lifecycle management software that monitors servers and networking within the data center as well as the liquid cooling infrastructure. It delivers unified rack-scale and liquid cooling management across servers, networks, PDUs, CDUs, cooling towers, and 3rd-party systems. It provides power management, advanced leak detection, protection, and alerts to safeguard GPU and cooling infrastructure. With observability and tuning at scale, SuperCloud Composer manages 20K+ hosts through a single portal. SuperCloud Automation Center (SCAC) delivers pre-built, enterprise-grade automation for data center and edge infrastructure, covering everything from firmware and OS provisioning to Kubernetes and AI workload enablement while ensuring security, scalability, and governance. SuperCloud Developer Experience Console (SCDX) provides turnkey developer agility with self-service provisioning, AI-native workflows, and built-in observability, empowering teams to go from code to model faster and safer. SuperCloud Director (SCD) offers multi-tenant AI cloud control with integrated bare metal Compute, Ethernet & InfiniBand network, and multiple storage platforms.

Services and Onsite Deployment Supermicro Global Services - As part of the DCBBS, a new Supermicro Professional Service is now available. This service offers a comprehensive portfolio of service-level building blocks, including data center design, solution validation, and professional on-site deployment. The service includes continued on-site support to ensure long-term success, along with a 4-hour on-site response time option for mission-critical uptime. Supermicro Data Center Solutions and Services guide customers from bare-land build to air-to-liquid cooling retrofit. The on-site buildout services significantly reduce lead time for data center construction. Our integrated total solutions reduce time-to-online and also result in higher-quality data center installations.



Supermicro is committed to working with customers to simplify and reduce the time required to build and deploy state-of-the-art data centers, many of which will necessitate the use of liquid cooling. An entire data center-scale portfolio is available from a single vendor, resulting in faster time-to-online and higher-quality implementations.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795300/DCBBS_solution_alpha.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795301/DCBBS_product_portfolio_shot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supermicro-introduces-new-business-line-data-center-building-block-solutions-for-data-center-facilities-equipment-and-management-services-302583009.html