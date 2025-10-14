

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) and OpenAI on Tuesday announced an expanded strategic partnership to integrate Salesforce's Agentforce 360 with OpenAI's frontier AI models, including GPT-5.



The partnership allows companies to use Agentforce 360 directly within ChatGPT, enabling them to query sales records, review customer conversations, or generate Tableau visualizations simply by typing a request. Companies can also leverage OpenAI's models to build AI agents and prompts within the Salesforce platform.



Today's announcement includes several key AI integrations. Agentforce 360 apps will be accessible in ChatGPT, while Agentforce Commerce will integrate with the Agentic Commerce Protocol to enable Instant Checkout for merchants. The ChatGPT and Codex integrations in Slack allow teams to surface insights, draft content, and complete coding tasks. Additionally, OpenAI's frontier models will be embedded into Agentforce 360, powering apps like Agentforce Sales and serving as the default LLM for the Atlas Reasoning Engine and Prompt Builder, making enterprise workflows smarter and more efficient.



'Our partnership with Salesforce is about making the tools people use every day work better together, so work feels more natural and connected. It's an important step in how AI can improve daily workflows under our efforts together,' said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.



'As consumers, we already get instant recommendations or insights from ChatGPT,' said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. 'Now enterprises can deliver that same intelligence and immediacy. By uniting the world's leading frontier AI with the world's #1 AI CRM, we're creating the trusted foundation for companies to become Agentic Enterprises.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News