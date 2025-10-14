Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), announced the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers, and consultants on October 10, 2025. Options to purchase up to 4,945,000 Common Shares of the Company were granted at an exercise price of $0.06 per share. The options expire on 10 October, 2030.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

