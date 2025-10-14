Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that KGHM, the largest mined copper producer in Europe, will equip its ZANPER T and HT24e mining machines with Forsee Power battery systems.

KGHM not only operates mines but also is a manufacturer of mining machinery and equipment for the mining sector, including haul trucks, loaders or transport units through its subsidiary KGHM ZANAM S.A.

KGHM's agenda for decarbonization includes an ambitious electromobility roadmap

KGHM aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 and to achieve total climate neutrality by 2050. Electromobility is part of the solution, enabling the replacement of thermal engine vehicles with 100% zero emission ones. In addition to the impact on climate, it improves working conditions for miners by increasing the efficiency of the engines and reducing heat and exhaust emissions.

KGHM ZANAM, a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz, designs and manufactures innovative mining machinery and plays a key role in the development of KGHM's electromobility roadmap.

As part of this initiative, KGHM ZANAM engineers have worked closely with Forsee Power to adapt the battery systems to the demanding conditions of underground mining. The cooperation marks an important step in KGHM ZANAM's transition towards zero-emission machinery and sustainable mining solutions. KGHM ZANAM is launching a range of electric vehicles to be powered by Forsee Power battery systems.

The ZANPER T will be powered by FORSEE ZEN 54 LITE. This transport vehicle is dedicated to operating in non-explosive underground mines. ZANPER T is designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions in mines, particularly in KGHM mines. Its versatility allows it to transport people (up to 14 persons) including victims from accident sites, as well as transporting materials. Located in the vehicle's chassis, the one pack of 54 kWh will provide 100 km autonomy after a 60-minute charging session.

In addition, the electric-powered HT24e shuttle truck will integrate FORSEE ZEN 36 LFP. HT24e is a low-profile mining haul and dump truck for use in underground workings with limited height. Its purpose is to haul mined material (ore, waste rock) from the extraction faces to haulage roads in underground mines, especially where headroom is limited. Available in two versions, 3 strings of 4 packs or 4 strings of 4 packs of 36 kWh, depending on operation needs, HT24e has been engineered to operate continuously for the duration up to eight hours in harsh environments and high temperatures without the need for charging.

ZEN LITE: a compact solution with excellent energy density to electrify heavy vehicles

Forsee Power's ZEN LITE battery system offers 47 kWh and 54 kWh pack options in a compact format with 258 Wh/L energy density. Designed for 350 V powertrains (light and medium trucks, short buses, off-highway vehicles), it can also power 650-800 V heavy vehicles when space is limited. Sharing the same platform as ZEN PLUS, it uses advanced NMC cells for flexible charging overnight for full operation or fast-charge to 50% in under 20 minutes ideal for fleets with short downtime.

ZEN LFP: a very cost-competitive high-energy battery system for heavy vehicles

ZEN LFP is a modular, cost-efficient LFP battery system for electrifying heavy vehicles like buses, trucks, and off-highway machines. Available in 36 kWh and 55 kWh formats with 240 Wh/L energy density, it allows flexible stacking and integration. Built for safety and durability, it meets ISO 26262 ASIL-C and major global standards, offers up to 6,000 cycles, and ensures a low total cost of ownership with its robust, compact design and 20% more power than standard C-box LFP formats.

Forsee Power battery systems are entirely designed by Forsee Power teams and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

"We are very proud to count KGHM as a customer. It shows our ability to partner with the leading players in the industry to accelerate decarbonization and improve workers' health conditions in the mining sector. KGHM's electrification roadmap is ambitious, and they can count on Forsee Power's strong technology offering coupled with our global industrial footprint to succeed" added Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, VP Business Development of Forsee Power

About KGHM

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. is an integrated copper producer with its own mineral resources, mines, smelters and copper wire rod production facilities. The company is the largest mined copper producer in Europe and is a member of the elite group of 10 largest copper producers in the world. According to the World Silver Survey 2025 ranking, the company is the 2nd largest silver producer globally. KGHM's smelters/refineries hold the prestigious Copper Mark award, which is a confirmation of efficient copper metallurgical production that meets the highest standards.

KGHM ZANAM S.A., a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., manufactures machinery and equipment for mining (handling equipment, quarry machinery, open mines, etc.). KGHM ZANAM ensures internal deliveries (to KGHM mines) and also for other external customers in the mining sector.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

