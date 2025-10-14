

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a maker of luxury goods, reported revenue of 58.090 billion euros in the first nine months of 2025, down 4% to 60.753 billion euros in the same period last year.



On an organic basis, revenue growth was down 2.



Wines & Spirits segment revenues slipped 7% over the first nine months of 2024. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment reported a revenue decline of 8% in the first nine months of 2025, while the Perfumes & Cosmetics business reported a revenue drop of 2% for the period. The Watches & Jewelry business group's revenue declined 2% in the first nine months of 2025.



