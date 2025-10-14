Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded European Union funding under the Portugal 2030 program to advance the Company's international marketing, investor outreach, and trade show expansion strategy.

The total investment exceeds €700,000, with 40% co-financed by the EU under the Lisboa 2030 regional component. The investment period spans from January 2025 to June 2027.

This funding directly supports Ynvisible's objective of scaling its global commercial footprint and strengthening its brand presence in key growth markets. Through this initiative, Ynvisible will:

Expand its trade show participation beyond Europe, to include major events in Asia (China) and North America (United States), positioning the Company in front of high-value OEM and integration partners.

Increase international investor and customer visibility through enhanced digital marketing, social media, and search-based campaigns.

Accelerate product certification and compliance programs to meet global standards, opening new commercial pathways and partner opportunities.

"This award serves as a significant validation of our global growth strategy," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "It will allow us to increase our visibility among customers and investors worldwide, expand into new markets, and reinforce our leadership in sustainable, ultra-low power display technologies."

This initiative aligns with Ynvisible's broader commitment to Industry 4.0 principles and sustainable innovation, advancing the Company's integration into global value chains, while supporting revenue growth through international partnerships.

Ynvisible's participation in Embedded World North America (November 4-6, 2025, Anaheim, CA) and CES 2026 (January 6-9, 2026, Las Vegas, NV) will be supported by this funding. Both events will feature new product demonstrations and customer-driven use cases, designed to strengthen industry and investor engagement across Ynvisible's expanding ecosystem.

Upcoming Webinar

Ynvisible will host a webinar, Conversation with the Leadership: The Origins and Future of Ynvisible, on October 15, 2025.

This interactive session will explore:

The origins of Ynvisible - How Director and Executive VP Inês Henriques was involved in founding the Company and her vision for sustainable electronics.

- How Director and Executive VP Inês Henriques was involved in founding the Company and her vision for sustainable electronics. Leadership today - How CEO and Executive Chairman Ramin Heydarpour is guiding Ynvisible's transformation into a commercial leader in printed e-paper displays.

- How CEO and Executive Chairman Ramin Heydarpour is guiding Ynvisible's transformation into a commercial leader in printed e-paper displays. The road ahead - Key milestones, growth opportunities, and the strategy driving Ynvisible through 2026.

Register Here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_17Ey8UHHSX2IxabSky9eHw

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270393

SOURCE: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.