Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first certified assay results from surface sampling on the North Mitchell Property, located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Seabridge Gold's KSM and Snowfield deposits and Newmont's Brucejack Mine, placing it at the epicenter of one of the world's largest concentrations of gold and copper resources.

Highlights of Initial Assays From Random Grab Samples on In-situ Quartz Stockwork on the Property.

45.0 g/t Au and 60.4 g/t Ag.

11.6 g/t Au and 53.92 g/t Ag.

1.05 g/t Au and 4.23 g/t Ag.

Note: The samples above were random in nature but do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the high metal content is highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

Nearby Major Deposits (NI 43-101 Compliant Resources)

"The QP has been unable to verify the following information, and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure. It is being used for reference purposes."

Deposit Category Tonnes (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Mitchell (Seabridge - KSM) M&I 2,359 0.54 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu 41.1 Moz Au, 7.99 Blb Cu

Inferred 1,283 0.29 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu 11.8 Moz Au, 3.83 Blb Cu Iron Cap (Seabridge - KSM) M&I 471 0.38 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 5.8 Moz Au, 2.21 Blb Cu

Inferred 2,309 0.41 g/t Au, 0.27% Cu 30.3 Moz Au, 13.8 Blb Cu Kerr (Seabridge - KSM) M&I 384 0.22 g/t Au, 0.41% Cu 2.7 Moz Au, 3.46 Blb Cu

Inferred 2,589 0.27 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu 22.8 Moz Au, 19.9 Blb Cu Sulphurets (Seabridge - KSM) M&I 446 0.55 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 7.9 Moz Au, 2.06 Blb Cu

Inferred 223 0.44 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu 3.2 Moz Au, 0.64 Blb Cu East Mitchell / Snowfield (Seabridge) M&I 1,759 0.55 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu 31.2 Moz Au, 3.90 Blb Cu

Inferred 281 0.37 g/t Au, 0.07% Cu 3.4 Moz Au, 0.40 Blb Cu Treaty Creek (Tudor Gold, 2024) M&I 730.20 1.19 g/t AuEq 27.87 Moz AuEq (21.66 Moz Au + 128.73 Moz Ag + 2.87 Blb Cu)

Inferred 149.61 1.25 g/t AuEq 6.03 Moz AuEq (4.88 Moz Au + 28.97 Moz Ag + 503.23 Mlb Cu) Brucejack (Newmont) M&I 22.3 7.7 g/t Au, 9.5 g/t Ag 5.7 Moz Au, 6.9 Moz Ag

Inferred 5.0 6.7 g/t Au, 10.0 g/t Ag 1.1 Moz Au, 1.6 Moz Ag

Brucejack is recognized as one of the highest-grade producing gold mines globally, with historical production already exceeding 1.5 Moz Au since startup, demonstrating a much larger gold endowment than is captured in compliant reserves and resources.

Management Commentary

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated:

"We are thrilled with the initial high-grade assay results, including gold assays, from the North Mitchell Property. The combination of quartz stockwork with visible sulfides and the presence of chalcocite-bornite float samples containing copper underscores the potential for both Treaty Creek/Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au and high-grade Brucejack-style epithermal gold systems. The proximity to world-class deposits such as KSM, Snowfield, Treaty Creek, and Brucejack highlights the strategic importance of this property."





Figure 1. Location of the North Mitchell Property in relation to nearby world-class deposits including KSM, Iron Cap, Snowfield, Sulphurets, Treaty Creek, and Brucejack.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/270397_b7ef7e77c4bd8863_001full.jpg

Table 1: Results for Rush Assays

Assay Number Location Type Gold g/t Silver g/t Zinc % NM267 427168E

6267078N Outcrop Grab 11.6 53.92 0.48 NM267A 427168E

6267080N Outcrop Grab 45.0 60.4 2.1 NMT 427160E

6267075N Outcrop Grab 1.05 4.23 0.038

The samples were collected several meters apart on BC mining claim 1114641 within an exposure of white quartz veins carrying sparse galena in a matrix of silicified grey rock. The matrix carries very fine grained pyrite with strong sericite alteration. Sampling was random and assaying was rushed to aid in ongoing exploration.

Next Steps

Complete detailed mapping and sampling program over key structural zones.

Expand surface sampling grid and prioritize drill target definition.

Anticipate maiden drill program commencing in the 2026 season, subject to permitting and financing.

Cautionary Statement

Sampling results reported herein are selective in nature and may not represent the true grade or extent of mineralization on the Property. Comparisons to adjacent deposits are provided for geological context only and may not indicate that similar mineralization occurs on the North Mitchell Property. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 25 parts per million gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with multielement ICP-MS, with silver and base metal overlimits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

References

Seabridge Gold Inc. KSM Project reserves and resources (Sept 2025 Investor Presentation):

https://ucarecdn.com/6278768d-92be-4086-86db-647c1a60ccb1/202509SeabridgeInvestorPresentationFINALupdatedsep23.pdf

Canadian Mining Journal - Seabridge Kerr/Iron Cap update (Sept 2025):

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/seabridge-updates-kerr-iron-cap-inferred-resources-with-another-5-9-million-oz-gold-and-3-3-lb-copper/

Seabridge Gold - Fact Sheet Sept 2025:

https://ucarecdn.com/bf3bae04-d6aa-4bae-8838-92c4789ddfb1/202509SeabridgeFactSheet.pdf

Seabridge Gold - Snowfield acquisition news (2020):

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/933-tsx/sea/89778-seabridge-completes-acquisition-of-snowfield-property-from-pretivm.html

Tudor Gold Corp. Treaty Creek Project resources (2024):

https://tudor-gold.com/projects/treaty-creek/

