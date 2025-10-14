

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel (INTC) is preparing to reenter the AI accelerator market with its upcoming data center GPU, Crescent Island, which will begin customer testing in the second half of 2026.



The chip marks Intel's renewed effort to compete in the fast-growing AI hardware sector after its earlier Gaudi series struggled to gain traction against Nvidia and AMD.



Despite this push, Intel's GPU roadmap continues to lag behind rivals, underscoring the challenges it faces in establishing a stronger foothold in AI computing amid soaring demand for GPUs since the generative AI surge sparked by OpenAI's ChatGPT launch in 2022.



INTC currently trades at $36.32, or 2.42% lower on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News